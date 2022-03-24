Illness leaves several players doubtful for Scunthorpe as they take on Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scunthorpe have endured an illness outbreak this week to leave a number of players doubtful for their game with Harrogate.

While boss Keith Hill has yet to confirm whether it was Covid he will be in the dugout after missing the 5-1 defeat at Salford last weekend.

Hill has said “one or two” players have missed training, without stating who, with the squad coming in later in the week to avoid any further issues.

Hill could make changes after the heavy defeat which left the Iron 10 points from safety.

Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham is expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The captain suffered two stress fractures to his foot against Bradford and is expected to be out for at least a month.

Brahima Diarra is also not expected to play for Harrogate again this season due to an ankle problem.

The 18-year-old Diarra, on loan from Huddersfield, has returned to his parent club for surgery.