International call-up leaves Colchester without Tyreik Wright for Tranmere game

Colchester will be without Tyreik Wright for the visit of Tranmere on Saturday.

The 20-year-old winger has been called up for international duty by the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in their upcoming European Championship qualifier with Sweden.

The U’s are also without Tommy Smith and Armando Dobra who are also away on international duty.

Defender Ryan Clampin remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Paul Glatzel will not be available for Tranmere boss Micky Mellon.

The 21-year-old forward had recently returned from injury but suffered a hamstring problem in Rovers’ 3-2 win over Mansfield a fortnight ago and is set to miss the rest of the season.

Midfielder Jay Spearing is continuing his recovery from injury but the weekend’s game may come too soon.

Fellow Midfielder Kieron Morris has also been injured since the Mansfield fixture and remains a doubt with a shoulder issue.