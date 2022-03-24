Blow for Doncaster as hamstring injury rules out Kieran Agard for rest of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster’s preparations for a vital clash with Charlton have been hit with the news that Kieran Agard has been ruled out for the season.

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat at Fleetwood and will not be fit for the rest of the campaign as he needs surgery.

He joins Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson in missing the rest of the season, while Jon Taylor has several more weeks to go until he is fit after an ankle injury.

Charlie Seaman has recovered from a knock but Ethan Galbraith is away on international duty.

Charlton could have Jake Forster-Caskey involved.

The midfielder came through 60 minutes of an under-23s game during the week and could make his first appearance of the season after a serious knee injury.

Corey Taylor will be fine after coming off during the 2-0 win over Burton where he scored, with Johnnie Jackson saying he took him off to protect a recent hamstring issue.

Jackson has also said he wants to give game time to Tottenham loanee Nile John, who has yet to feature since his January move.