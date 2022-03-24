AFC Wimbledon missing young trio for Cambridge clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sky Bet League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon will be missing players due to international duty when they host Cambridge.

Forwards Terry Ablade (Finland) and Tomas Kalinauskas (Lithuania) and defender Dan Csoka (Hungary) have all had Under-21 call-ups. The Dons could also be without Ayoub Assal, who has been training with England Under-20s.

Lee Brown has trained this week after sitting out Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Cheltenham following a family health issue, and Luke McCormick remains unavailable due to an ankle problem.

The Cheltenham result was a fourth loss in a row and 19th successive game without victory for 21st-placed Wimbledon, who have since publicly backed manager Mark Robinson.

Cambridge – 12 points above Robinson’s men in 17th place and looking for a first win in six outings – have been assessing Liam O’Neil ahead of the contest at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The midfielder came off during the 1-0 home loss to MK Dons last Saturday with a dead calf.

Shilow Tracey has trained since missing that game, and Jack Iredale is also back in group training after an ankle injury, but this match comes too soon for him.

Greg Taylor (ankle) continues his recovery, while boss Mark Bonner has said Jensen Weir, on loan from Brighton, is now unlikely to return to Cambridge this season because of his knee injury.