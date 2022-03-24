Football can be ‘best medicine’ for trio who had to flee war – Luxembourg boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football can be ‘best medicine’ for trio who had to flee war – Luxembourg boss

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 8:04 pm
Vincent Thill was one of three Luxembourg players who had to flee the war in Ukraine (Liam McBurney/PA)
Luxembourg coach Luc Holtz hopes that football can be the “best medicine” for the three members of his squad who had to flee the war in Ukraine.

Brothers Vincent and Olivier Thill, and Enes Mahmutovic, are in Holtz’s squad for Friday’s friendly against Northern Ireland at the Stade de Luxembourg, having abandoned their club careers in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

The Thill brothers had both been playing for Vorskla Poltava while former Middlesbrough defender Mahmutovic was captain of FC Lviv.

All three managed to get out of the country at the end of February, with the Thill brothers travelling via Hungary and Mahmutovic escaping through Poland.

“It was three weeks ago when they had to come back home and it was very difficult to have these pictures in their heads, these terrible scenes,” said Holtz, who had been in regular contact with his players as the crisis in Ukraine escalated.

“It was very emotional. For that reason to play football is the best thing to take these terrible pictures out of their heads.

“In training now they behave very well and they are fit and they are happy to restart football. Of course it is not easy for them, you can’t forget it from one minute to another, but they are happy to play football and football is the best medicine to get over this trauma.”

Luc Holtz said all three players were ready for Friday’s match against Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

After getting back to Luxembourg, Mahmutovic gave a vivid account of his escape to Luxembourg newspaper Le Quotidien last month.

In it, he spoke of walking the final seven-and-a-half miles to the Polish border due to the huge queues to get across, then watching as families were separated with men between the ages of 18 and 55 required to stay behind and defend their country.

“Many people were crying,” he said. “It was hard, very hard, to see families say what could perhaps be their last farewell.”

