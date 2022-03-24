Saqib Mahmood admits seeing team-mates ready to field spurred on last-wicket duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Saqib Mahmood admits seeing team-mates ready to field spurred on last-wicket duo

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 11:07 pm
Saqib Mahmood helped bail England out of trouble on day one (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Saqib Mahmood helped bail England out of trouble on day one (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Saqib Mahmood bailed England out with the best batting performance of his career, proving his team-mates wrong for a lack of faith in his last-wicket stand with Jack Leach.

Mahmood’s first Test innings saw him share a stand of 90 with his fellow tail-ender, ushering the tourists to 204 all out after the top seven capitulated on day one of the series decider in Grenada.

He was dismissed in the final over of the day for 49 – his highest ever score in professional cricket and 15 more than his previous best in the first-class game.

While he and Leach turned the third Test on its head, lifting England towards respectability from the brink of embarrassment, it was apparent that there was some doubt in the away dressing room.

As Mahmood came out to bat there was plenty of activity on the England balcony, with a handful of players emerging in their whites in preparation for seemingly imminent fielding duty.

Instead, they watched Mahmood and Leach bat together for almost two-and-a-half hours.

“We did spot that,” he said.

“I did say it to Leachy – ‘the cheeky f****** have got their whites on’. It did spur us on a little bit.

“I had a glance over later to see if some had taken them off but they left the whites on throughout. It was good fun out there with Leachy, it was a case of being disciplined out there and hitting the bad ball. We knew they’d get to a stage where the sting was taken out of their attack.

Jack Leach
Jack Leach helped England recover (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“It could have easily fallen into pieces after the start we had in the first two sessions but we stuck at it well.”

Mahmood was in buoyant mood after his unexpected role with the bat, which included a first six in red-ball cricket.

Recalling the sweet strike off Kyle Mayers, who had earlier taken two wickets for no runs in his first five overs, he said: “A one stage I faced 25 or 30 balls without getting a run, then I got dropped and I just thought ‘I’m gonna take this guy down’.

“Those words may have been said a couple of times. If you hear me in the dressing room I’ll always talk myself up as a batter, but when you come into this environment and you’ve got guys bowling 145-150kph you tend to go quiet a little bit.

“But it would have been nice to get 50. I got a bit of tunnel vision and probably took my eye off the ball.”

West Indies quick Jayden Seales admitted his side were disappointed to see England get out of jail after almost throwing the game away in the first two sessions.

“It was definitely frustrating. We were looking at getting them out for 150 at most and I think we let them off the hook,” he said.

“On this wicket, that is actually a decent score. I think later in the game, it might go up and down with variable bounce. It’s game on.”

