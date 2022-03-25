Andy Murray to face Daniil Medvedev in Miami after first round win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Andy Murray to face Daniil Medvedev in Miami after first round win

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 4:21 am
Andy Murray,of Britain, returns to Federico Delbonis, of Argentina, during the Miami Open tennis tournament (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Andy Murray,of Britain, returns to Federico Delbonis, of Argentina, during the Miami Open tennis tournament (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Andy Murray will face Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Miami Open after advancing past Federico Delbonis in straight sets on Thursday.

The Scot battled to take the opening set in a tie-breaker before running away with the second in a 7-6 (4) 6-1 victory.

Neither player was able to gain an early advantage in a first set which did not feature a single break point.

The tie-breaker then carried on in a similar vein until Murray was able to take a 6-4 advantage on an unforced error from Delbonis, which the Argentinian followed up with a double fault.

The three-time grand slam champion went up an immediate break in the second and never looked like losing from there as his win set up a meeting with the Australian Open runner-up.

Speaking after the match, Murray said he was looking forward to the clash with Medvedev.

“Obviously a tough match,” he said.

“He’s played extremely well on the hard courts the last few seasons. He deserves to be right up there at the top of the game.

“It’ll be a big challenge for me, it’ll be a great test. I’ve got a big training block after this tournament, and it’ll be a really good test for where my game’s at and things I need to work on as well against him. So I’m looking forward to that.”

