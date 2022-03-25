England’s bowlers poised to fire – look ahead to day two of the third Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England’s bowlers poised to fire – look ahead to day two of the third Test

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 4:31 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 4:48 am
An unlikely last-wicket stand of 90 between Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood kept England alive on day one of their series decider in the West Indies (Jason O’Brien/PA)
An unlikely last-wicket stand of 90 between Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood kept England alive on day one of their series decider in the West Indies, but a strong bowling performance will be needed to cash in on their hard work.

At 67 for seven the tourists were on course to throw away the third Test in Grenada with a dreadful total, only for the tail to drag the score up to 204.

Leach finished 41 not out as he gave another reminder of his ability to chip in with the bat, while Mahmood turned his first ever innings at this level into a memorable one. He reached 49, a career-best in professional cricket, before being dismissed in the final over the day.

That means England will be straight into the field on the second morning, looking to cause a collapse of their own.

View from the dressing room

Mahmood had never hit a six before in red-ball cricket but rose to the big stage in style, taking the score past 150 with a clean hit over long-on against Kyle Mayers.

Player to watch – Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes needs a big performance.
Chris Woakes needs a big performance (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The last two Tests have been a disappointment for England’s long-serving all-rounder, who arrived as the senior bowler on tour only to see his stock fall sharply. If Ollie Robinson had been fit, he may even have been dropped. Now he has another opportunity to produce a definitive performance with the series on the line. He wasted the new ball in Antigua and Barbados and will be hoping to put those mistakes right with a couple of early strikes.

Jack of all trades

Speaking ahead of the match, Leach outlined his desire to be a multi-dimensional player rather than a one note spin specialist. He said: “I want to offer with wickets, but if I’m not I want to be awesome in the field and I want to try and score runs. There are lots of different ways I can offer. I think I am doing the team a disservice if I don’t offer all those things.”

It proved an accurate tee-up to his impressive contribution from number 10, which stands alongside his celebrated one not out in the Ashes classic at Headingley and his 92 against Ireland as the finest knocks of his career.

Spice Isle lives up to its name

After two gruelling draws in Antigua and Barbados, the ‘Spice Isle’ of Grenada provided a fine first day of entertainment. The pitch had a kick to it, finally offering the bowlers a route into the game, and the in-ground entertainment did too. From the carnival performers at the lunch interval to the steel drum band that soundtracked proceedings, this was the most colourful day of Caribbean cricket so far. England will be hoping to keep things lively – in the middle and for the supporters in the stands – on Friday.

