Crawley can call on Sam Matthews for visit of Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Crawley can call on Sam Matthews for visit of Rochdale

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 10:23 am
Crawley’s Sam Matthews (right) could return after being recalled from loan. (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Crawley’s Sam Matthews (right) could return after being recalled from loan. (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Midfielder Sam Matthews is available for Crawley’s visit of Rochdale after being recalled from his loan spell at Aldershot.

Defenders Nicholas Tsaroulla and Tony Craig will miss out through injury and Jack Powell will be assessed after being forced off in the 3-1 win over Swindon.

Isaac Hutchinson scored and impressed after coming off the bench and could deputise again.

Midfielder Jake Hessenthaler could continue to cover in defence in the Sky Bet League Two fixture.

James Ball and Tahvon Campbell are struggling after coming off in Rochdale’s 1-0 defeat to Mansfield in midweek.

Conor Grant and Liam Kelly may deputise, with Alex Newby in line to replace Campbell in attack.

Max Taylor has resumed light training after an ankle injury in the win against Northampton last month but remains out.

Josh Andrews is available after being sidelined since the start of February with his own ankle issue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal