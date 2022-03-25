Oldham captain Carl Piergianni available to face Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Oldham captain Carl Piergianni available to face Mansfield

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 11:37 am
Oldham will have captain Carl Piergianni available for the visit of Mansfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Oldham will have captain Carl Piergianni available for the visit of Mansfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Oldham will have captain Carl Piergianni available for the visit of Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Piergianni missed his side’s last two matches serving a two-match ban for accumulated bookings but is able to return at the weekend.

Junior Luamba is expected to remain sidelined having not played since February 12 with a hamstring injury.

Oldham are currently second bottom in League Two and have lost their last five matches.

Mansfield will assess forward Lucas Akins ahead of the trip to Mansfield.

Akins has not played since March 11 with a hamstring problem but could return on Saturday.

Ollie Clarke sustained a groin injury during his side’s game against Port Vale last week and will also be assessed ahead of the match.

Kellan Gordon, who has not played since October, will continue to miss out with a knee problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal