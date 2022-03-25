Injury update is bad news for Carlisle and captain Callum Guy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Guy will miss Carlisle’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

The captain is ruled out potentially for the rest of the season with some damage to his medial ligament, sustained from a tackle in the Barrow game.

Jamie Devitt is another long-term absentee for the Blues with a hamstring problem.

Defender Kelvin Mellor has returned to training but Saturday’s game may come too soon for him.

Joey Barton’s side will be without Josh Grant for the Sky Bet League Two fixture.

The midfielder remains sidelined with a knee injury having not featured since February.

Alex Rodman is a long-term absentee with a foot injury.

Leon Clarke could retain his place in the starting line-up after returning to the squad from injury against Northampton.