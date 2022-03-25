Queen’s Park hope Owen Coyle can help secure promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Queen’s Park hope Owen Coyle can help secure promotion

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 12:01 pm
Owen Coyle has returned to Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)
Owen Coyle will be involved in Queen’s Park’s promotion push after being confirmed as the club’s new head coach.

The former St Johnstone, Burnley, Bolton and Ross County manager will officially take charge on June 1 but has been given permission by current club Jamshedpur to get started before then.

Coyle recently led Jamshedpur to the Indian Super League Shield at the end of the regular season.

The 55-year-old said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at a wonderful club in the Indian Super League, but it was time for me to come home and I am delighted to be joining an ambitious, progressive club in Queen’s Park.

“The club’s ambitions are really exciting, and the structure being put into place was enormously appealing to me.

“We have some terrific talent at the club, and we will be looking to attract and develop more, so the challenge for me is one I look forward to.”

The cinch League 1 club have been looking for a new head coach since sacking Laurie Ellis and assistant Grant Murray on December 31. Peter Grant Jnr and Gardner Spiers have been training the team since then, with director of football Marijn Beuker overseeing matters.

The Spiders have only won three out of 12 matches since but sit in the play-off positions in fourth, three points ahead of Falkirk.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster said: “First of all, we’d like to thank Jamshedpur for the generous way they have behaved throughout our talks.

“With their agreement, and although he doesn’t officially start till June 1, Owen will be able to help us prepare our teams for the final few games of the season.

“We are excited to have secured a head coach of Owen’s experience and expertise.

“He has grown up in the Scottish game, as both player and coach, but has also added considerable international experience and brings all that wealth of knowledge to our club as we continue our journey to building a unique club that makes fans proud on and off the pitch.”

