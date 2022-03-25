Owen Farrell set for comeback after four-month injury lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Owen Farrell set for comeback after four-month injury lay-off

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 12:49 pm
Owen Farrell is set to make his comeback from injury (John Walton/PA).
England captain Owen Farrell will return after a lengthy injury absence in Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership clash against Bristol on Saturday.

Farrell has not played since suffering an ankle problem during England’s 32-15 win over Australia in November.

The 30-year-old was poised to make his comeback in January but then injured his other ankle while training with his club, causing him to undergo surgery and miss the entire Guinness Six Nations.

Fly-half Farrell will start for Saracens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which becomes the 40th different venue to stage a Premiership game.

“He loves playing rugby and he is certainly looking forward to it. We are chuffed to have him back,” Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said.

“He is the captain of the club and he’s obviously a great player. Everybody knows that and for him, personally, it’s great as well.”

Saracens also welcome back a number of players from Six Nations duty, including England trio Elliot Daly, Maro Itoje and Jamie George, with hooker George making his 250th appearance for the club.

