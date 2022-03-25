Timothee Dieng a doubt for Exeter’s clash with Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Timothee Dieng a doubt for Exeter’s clash with Stevenage

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 1:39 pm
Timothee Dieng is doubtful for Exeter this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Timothee Dieng is doubtful for Exeter this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

Timothee Dieng is touch-and-go for Exeter this weekend as they welcome Stevenage to St James Park for their Sky Bet League Two fixture.

Dieng was forced off late on in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Oldham because of a hamstring complaint, which sidelined him for the goalless draw at Port Vale in midweek, and he is once again a doubt.

The Grecians are still reeling from the news fellow midfielder Kyle Taylor is out for the rest of the season – and in all likelihood the remainder of 2022 – because of a serious knee injury.

Nigel Atangana also misses out as he serves the second game of a three-match suspension but Exeter are hopeful over Pierce Sweeney, who was absent at Vale due to illness.

Steve Evans will take charge of Stevenage for the first time following last week’s departure of Paul Tisdale.

Evans was supposed to be in the hotseat last weekend at Mansfield but a Covid-19 outbreak, plus injuries to eight senior players, led to a postponement as Stevenage said they had just 12 available players.

Evans revealed the club are now through the worst of the outbreak, with only a couple of players remaining sidelined due to illness.

Joint-top goalscorer Luke Norris is an injury doubt while defender Michael Bostwick is still sidelined.

