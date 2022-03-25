Billy Gilmour determined to keep Scotland’s unbeaten run going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Billy Gilmour determined to keep Scotland’s unbeaten run going

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 1:49 pm
Billy Gilmour in action against Poland (Steve Welsh/PA)
Billy Gilmour in action against Poland (Steve Welsh/PA)

Billy Gilmour is determined to continue Scotland’s momentum into a crucial June period after the blip of Poland’s late equaliser.

A harsh stoppage-time penalty award at Hampden prevented Scotland recording a seventh consecutive win for the first time since 1927.

Scotland had the better of the chances during the 1-1 draw and might have had a penalty themselves had John McGinn gone down when clipped by the Polish goalkeeper after being played through by Gilmour.

Steve Clarke’s men later discovered their potential final obstacle to the World Cup, and their next task, when learning of Wales’ 2-1 victory over Austria.

A trip to Cardiff awaits, potentially in June, if Scotland emerge from their play-off semi-final against Ukraine, which remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The result also set Scotland up for a friendly in Vienna on Tuesday, having won there in September in the qualifiers.

Gilmour summed up the most important outcome of the night, which was to maintain their form ahead of a June schedule which also includes four Nations League matches.

“Still unbeaten,” he said in a Scottish Football Association video. “We knew we had to continue from the last camp and I think the penalty at the end is harsh, I don’t think it was a penalty. But it happens, we drew the game, but most of all we didn’t get beaten.

“We all know we are here to do it for the summer.

Scotland’s Nathan Patterson (left) in action against Poland
Scotland’s Nathan Patterson (left) in action against Poland (Andrew Milligan/PA).

“It will hopefully be positive next match, keep that unbeaten run going and take that forward.

“It will be difficult. We played them before and it was a tough game. They have good players.”

Gilmour again impressed in midfield and produced a brilliant goal-line clearance, while his former Rangers youth team-mate Nathan Patterson excelled in only his second appearance in three months.

The wing-back has had a frustrating time since moving to Everton, with only a 45-minute run-out against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup to his name, but looked dangerous throughout his 67 minutes on the pitch.

After forcing three saves and showcasing his talents in running with the ball, Patterson said: “Obviously it’s all I want to do, I want to play football, so being back out there from the start was a great experience again, and in front of the home fans was great. It was a great turnout.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal