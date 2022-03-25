Billy Gilmour determined to keep Scotland’s unbeaten run going

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Gilmour is determined to continue Scotland’s momentum into a crucial June period after the blip of Poland’s late equaliser.

A harsh stoppage-time penalty award at Hampden prevented Scotland recording a seventh consecutive win for the first time since 1927.

Scotland had the better of the chances during the 1-1 draw and might have had a penalty themselves had John McGinn gone down when clipped by the Polish goalkeeper after being played through by Gilmour.

Steve Clarke’s men later discovered their potential final obstacle to the World Cup, and their next task, when learning of Wales’ 2-1 victory over Austria.

"We're still unbeaten. We went into the match and we knew we had to continue from the last camps." Hear from Billy Gilmour as he gives his thoughts on tonight's draw with Poland.#SCOPOL pic.twitter.com/gnkAqngn8O — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 24, 2022

A trip to Cardiff awaits, potentially in June, if Scotland emerge from their play-off semi-final against Ukraine, which remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The result also set Scotland up for a friendly in Vienna on Tuesday, having won there in September in the qualifiers.

Gilmour summed up the most important outcome of the night, which was to maintain their form ahead of a June schedule which also includes four Nations League matches.

“Still unbeaten,” he said in a Scottish Football Association video. “We knew we had to continue from the last camp and I think the penalty at the end is harsh, I don’t think it was a penalty. But it happens, we drew the game, but most of all we didn’t get beaten.

“We all know we are here to do it for the summer.

Scotland’s Nathan Patterson (left) in action against Poland (Andrew Milligan/PA).

“It will hopefully be positive next match, keep that unbeaten run going and take that forward.

“It will be difficult. We played them before and it was a tough game. They have good players.”

Gilmour again impressed in midfield and produced a brilliant goal-line clearance, while his former Rangers youth team-mate Nathan Patterson excelled in only his second appearance in three months.

The wing-back has had a frustrating time since moving to Everton, with only a 45-minute run-out against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup to his name, but looked dangerous throughout his 67 minutes on the pitch.

After forcing three saves and showcasing his talents in running with the ball, Patterson said: “Obviously it’s all I want to do, I want to play football, so being back out there from the start was a great experience again, and in front of the home fans was great. It was a great turnout.”