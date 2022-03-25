Josh Warrington has the bit between his teeth again and cannot wait for big bout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Josh Warrington has the bit between his teeth again and cannot wait for big bout

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 3:21 pm
Josh Warrington is ready to draw a line under a disastrous 2021 (Nigel French/PA)
Josh Warrington claims he has rediscovered the “bit between my teeth” ahead of his world featherweight title showdown against Kiko Martinez on Saturday night.

Warrington vacated his IBF title 14 months ago in expectation he would face another world champion but a supposed tune-up weeks later against little-known Mexican Mauricio Lara produced a monumental upset.

An attempt to avenge a ninth-round stoppage – Warrington’s first professional defeat – was thwarted by an accidental clash of heads early into last September’s rematch as a technical draw was declared.

Josh Warrington, right, and Kiko Martinez, left, shook hands after a heated face-off (Nigel French/PA)
But as he seeks to draw a line under a disastrous 2021 by reclaiming his old crown in his home city of Leeds, Warrington believes he has the mentality back that saw him become world champion.

He told the PA news agency: “At the back end of 2019 I was loving the sport, I was top of the world. But I had 15 months out then just took a little tickover fight and ended up getting knocked out.

“The rematch, there was rehab, questions about whether I was still there and had I lost it? The camp was enough to beat Lara but it wasn’t the best camp. What happened happened in the fight.

“But as I got back in the gym and started camp, I had the bit between my teeth like I had of old, like I was on the way up. I’m loving it and I can’t wait for fight night.

“Some boxing experts are saying ‘he’s seen better days’, I thrive off that and I want to show them wrong. Physically I’m in really good condition and mentally confidence is through the roof.”

Warrington and Martinez had a heated face-off after weighing in on Friday, with Warrington scaling 125.7lbs and Martinez 125.4lbs, both under the 126lbs featherweight limit.

But while there was plenty of talking between the fighters, with Martinez repeatedly slapping his bare chest and Warrington pointing to his head, the pair concluded the obligation with a handshake.

Warrington (30-1-1, 7KOs) has already beaten Martinez, edging out the teak tough Spaniard via a majority points decision in March 2017 – one year later the Yorkshireman was world champion.

This bout could therefore be viewed as a step back for Warrington even if Martinez, who at 36 is five years older than his opponent, became world champion by stunning Kid Galahad last November.

Martinez became IBF featherweight champion last November by stunning Kid Galahad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
But Warrington insisted it is a necessary endeavour, pointing out another victory over Martinez (43-10-2, 30KOs) would restore his bargaining power when he targets the division’s other beltholders.

Warrington, who has made no secret of wanting world title unification contests in the future, added: “I lost the position of power when I got beaten by Lara. Even if I’d have beaten Lara in the rematch, he didn’t have a belt.

“It’s a bit like you’re on the B-side, you’re on the bench waiting for opportunities to arise or you can keep climbing ladders and fighting final eliminators.

“But an opportunity came up, Kiko wanted to fight me and if I win, all of a sudden I can be back on top, all of a sudden I can be in the driving seat, all of a sudden I can be dictating. It’s massive.”

