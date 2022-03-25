Seamus Coleman says Everton players are rallying round Vitalii Mykolenko

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Seamus Coleman says Everton players are rallying round Vitalii Mykolenko

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 11:03 pm
Everton’s Ukraine international defender Vitalii Mykolenko (Richard Sellers/PA)
Everton defender Seamus Coleman admits he cannot imagine how Ukrainian team-mate Vitalii Mykolenko is feeling as he watches Russia’s ongoing invasion of his homeland from afar.

The 22-year-old Ukraine international joined the Toffees from Dynamo Kiev in January and has found himself looking on helplessly from Merseyside at horrific images of the raging war.

Coleman, currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, said: “Myko, he’s a fantastic lad. He’s a quiet lad, he’s a really good lad.

“You can’t even imagine how he’s feeling. You’re there for him, you try and support him as best you can, you let him know that you’re there for him, the club are there for him, but you know his family and all are back there, so it’s very difficult for him.

“We’re there for him. I’m sure it’s hard for him to focus and do his job, but he is, he’s coming in training every day and doing what he can.

“He’s got the support of his team-mates, any little support that we can give him.”

Ireland and the Ukraine are due to meet home and away in the Nations League in June, although the hostilities mean those fixtures may not now take place – the Ukrainians were due to meet Scotland in a World Cup play-off semi-final this week.

However, Coleman knows football is a secondary priority.

He said: “We’re sitting here talking about them going through a lot and, really, we don’t know how much and how troublesome their life is over there, and for Myko in our place, how he actually feels, how he sleeps at night.

“I’m not going to sit here and pretend I know how it feels to be there or in their situation. I’m sure football is the last thing on their mind over there.”

In the meantime, both men find themselves at a club fighting for its Premier League life with only three points separating Everton from the relegation zone and 11 games to go.

Coleman said: “We had a massive result against Newcastle and then unfortunately against Crystal Palace, it wasn’t to be.

“I know the fans were frustrated and I know it’s a difficult time for everyone at the football club. But belief, hard work, fire in your belly and full determination to get out of that situation that we’re in, that’s all we can concern ourselves with.

“We’ve got 11 games left, we’ve just got to give it everything.”

