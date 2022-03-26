All to play for in series decider – look ahead to day three of the third Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
All to play for in series decider – look ahead to day three of the third Test

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 4:32 am Updated: March 26, 2022, 7:26 am
England’s captain Joe Root, centre, leaves the field with teammates Craig Overton, left, and Ben Foakes at the end of day two of their third Test cricket match against West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England’s Test series against the West Indies is up for grabs on day three in Grenada, with both teams squabbling for supremacy in a tight decider.

The destination of the newly-minted Richards-Botham Trophy is no clearer after draws in Antigua and Barbados and an evenly fought start to the winner-takes-all finale.

Both sides have had to rely on lower-order fightbacks to make up for collapses in the top seven, with the hosts getting their noses in front on the second evening. They lead by 28 after Josh Da Silva’s battling, unbeaten half-century saw them to 232 for eight.

Da Silva strikes gold

The West Indies wicketkeeper was bumped down a place from number seven after the return of all-rounder Kyle Mayers, but he proved his credentials with the best batting performance of the match.

His obdurate style irked Ben Stokes enough to kick off some verbals in the middle, but Da Silva came out on top of the sparring by reaching the close unbeaten.

At one stage he even appeared to usher Stokes back to his mark after the previous ball disappeared to the boundary.

Player to watch – Joe Root

Joe Root has a big job ahead of him on day three.
Joe Root has a big job ahead of him on day three (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Nobody needs a victory more than the England captain, who has tasted success just once in the last 16 matches and faces the prospect of a winless winter after the Ashes.

A new Test coach will soon be appointed and Root would dearly love to have a series win in the Caribbean to bring to his first meeting. He bagged a duck on day one, but scored hundreds in each of the first two games.

With England behind and striving for some breathing room for their weary bowlers, Root’s enduring quality is their best hope.

Woakes to banish away day blues?

Chris Woakes has had a challenging time since being promoted to lead the attack in the absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, bowling inconsistently and failing to generate any threat with the new ball.

As a result he has been unable to squash the conversation about his struggles on the road, where his wickets come at an average of over 50.

Even so, a three-wicket burst on the second afternoon leaves him within sight of career-best figures outside of England.

He will have a fresh, hard Dukes to work with and two scalps to take when he takes the field. Pick up both and he will not only have a five-for, he will have outstripped his previous mark of four for 36 in Adelaide four years ago.

