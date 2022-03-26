Wildcard Nick Kyrgios cruises past fifth seed Andrey Rublev at Miami Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wildcard Nick Kyrgios cruises past fifth seed Andrey Rublev at Miami Open

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:37 am Updated: March 26, 2022, 7:56 am
Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns a shot from Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Nick Kyrgios cruised past fifth seed Andrey Rublev to reach the third round of the Miami Open.

Rublev had been in form going into the game but was beaten 6-3 6-0 by the Australian, who is currently ranked outside the top 100 and is playing at the event as a wildcard.

Kyrgios said: “Obviously I’m extremely happy. Obviously always happy when you play like that, but I know that things can change very quickly. It’s just another win for me or another loss. I just take it as it comes.

“I feel like I’m at that point in my life where I’m at peace with everything off the court, and I guess I’m just in the right mindset.

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns a shot from Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday
“Look, it’s just one match. I’m not going to say like anything crazy, because, you know, I played my first round, I was very lucky to get through. Played a hell of an opponent.

“Today I played great and he may not have played his best. I’m definitely happy, yeah, but I’m just focusing on doubles tomorrow.”

Cameron Norrie also reached the third round with a 7-6 (5) 6-4 win over 20-year-old and fellow Briton Jack Draper.

Norrie said: “I just like the conditions here. I play well and it’s quite nice.

“You know, days off you can go to the beach and relax a little bit. Yeah, I feel good here and I like the humidity and playing long points. I think the conditions suit me well.”

Cameron Norrie serves to Jack Draper, both of Great Britain, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla
Cameron Norrie serves to Jack Draper, both of Great Britain, during the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Second seed Alexander Zverev needed three sets to beat 166th-ranked Borna Coric, but he came through 6-4 3-6 6-3 to reach the third round in a gruelling match.

“I felt like, ‘OK, if I’m going to lose, I’m going to go for it’,” Zverev said. “It worked out.”

Elsewhere, world number 16 Reilly Opelka retired from his match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo with a shoulder injury, and Hugo Gaston knocked out number 20 John Isner of the US 7-6 (5) 6-4.

Isner — the 2018 Miami champion — had 22 aces and was broken just once, but went 0 for 5 on his break chances.

World number nine Jannik Sinner held off Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 3-6 7-6 (8).

Casper Ruud, Pablo Carreno Busta, Gael Monfils, Alexander Bublik and Fabio Fognini were all winners, but world number 13 Diego Schwartzman lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy lost to Denis Kudla of the US.

