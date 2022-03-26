Luke Southwood praised for assured start to Northern Ireland career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Luke Southwood praised for assured start to Northern Ireland career

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 12:00 pm
Luke Southwood made his Northern Ireland debut in Friday’s 3-1 win over Luxembourg (David Davies/PA)
Luke Southwood made his Northern Ireland debut in Friday's 3-1 win over Luxembourg (David Davies/PA)

Ian Baraclough praised Luke Southwood for helping to keep Northern Ireland in the game as he made his international debut in Friday’s 3-1 win over Luxembourg.

The 24-year-old Reading goalkeeper replaced Conor Hazard at half-time at the Stade de Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland were leading 1-0 at the time but had been under pressure for much of the first half since Josh Magennis’ 16th-minute opener, and remained on the backfoot as the second half began.

Though Southwood could do little about Marvin Martin’s 58th-minute header from a corner, he made a series of saves to deny Gerson Rodrigues, Danel Sinani and Mica Pinto, preventing Luxembourg from taking complete control of the match during their best spell of the night.

“In the second half they certainly did have more efforts on goal and I felt as though he dealt with them very, very well,” Baraclough said of the eighth player he has awarded an international debut.

“He is very tidy with his hands and very good with his feet. For someone making his debut he looked very comfortable.”

Substitutes Steven Davis and Gavin Whyte came on to snatch the goals that gave Northern Ireland victory – scoring in the 83rd and 85th minutes – but Luxembourg ended the match having had more possession and more shots on goal.

Baraclough called his side’s performance a “mixed bag” but insisted he was happy with the defensive shape, saying most of Luxembourg’s shots had been from distance.

“They were mostly from outside the box and if they’re from outside the box I’m more than happy with it,” he said. “I’ll have to look back at it, but a lot of the time it was from a little bit of sloppiness, giving the ball away and then scrambling to get back into shape.

“We need to tidy that up for Tuesday (against) Hungary. It will be a bigger test on Tuesday.”

Davis began the night on the bench and the 37-year-old played half an hour, his first action for club or country in six weeks following injury problems.

Ian Baraclough's side recorded a victory in Luxembourg
Ian Baraclough’s side recorded a victory in Luxembourg (Brian Lawless/PA)

Before he came on, his composure in the middle of the park was certainly missing as Luxembourg got on top during the middle part of the game.

Baraclough said: “I think the team has been so used to him being there and it will take a while if we have a period where he’s out of the team or eventually his international career comes to end.

“That’s what good players do for the group. It’s important to have that experience. When you’re without him you have to be able to deal with it.”

Davis and Whyte was among four substitutions made by Baraclough in the 63rd minute, when Jonny Evans was brought off and replaced by Ciaron Brown.

Evans, back sooner than expected from a hamstring problem which has kept him out since December, had said on Thursday his plan was to get as far as half-time and then make a decision on how long to play, but Baraclough said 60 minutes was always the true goal.

Evans will not take part in Tuesday’s match against Hungary as he manages his return.

“The aim was an hour,” Baraclough said. “You always assess it at half-time. Probably he would have wanted to go on for longer, but it was always the plan to go for an hour.

“He’ll go back to Leicester now. Jonny will be happy, Leicester will be happy and we’re certainly happy.”

