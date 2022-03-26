Charles Leclerc sets the pace in final practice as Lewis Hamilton struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charles Leclerc sets the pace in final practice as Lewis Hamilton struggles

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: March 26, 2022, 3:26 pm
Lewis Hamilton finished only 11th in the final practice session (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Lewis Hamilton finished only 11th in the final practice session (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Lewis Hamilton finished only 11th in final practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the pace.

Twenty-four hours after a missile strike on a nearby oil refinery, the drivers were back on track for the concluding action ahead of qualifying on Saturday evening.

Hamilton and his fellow drivers were understood to have signalled their intention not to take part in Sunday’s race following the attack just 12 miles east of the Jeddah street circuit.

But after seeking assurances from Saudi officials, F1 bosses declared the second round of the new season “secure”, and it was Leclerc who led the way.

Leclerc, who won last weekend’s opening round in Bahrain, snatched the fastest time away from Max Verstappen in the final seconds.

Verstappen, denied second place in Bahrain following a late fuel failure, finished just 0.033 seconds behind Leclerc, and ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc finished fastest in final practice for Sunday's Saudi Arabian GP
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in final practice for Sunday’s Saudi Arabian GP (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Carlos Sainz was fourth in the other Ferrari, with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas fifth.

Mercedes have struggled to get on top of the new regulations and Hamilton finished a concerning 0.972 seconds off the pace, with team-mate George Russell even further back in 14th. British driver Lando Norris was only 19th for McLaren.

Qualifying takes place at 8pm local time (5pm UK).

