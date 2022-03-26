Kristian Dennis strike gives Carlisle victory over Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Simpson’s remarkable Carlisle revival continued with a 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers.

Joey Barton’s on-song side had won four games on the bounce, and eight of their last 10, to pile the pressure on the top three.

But Kristian Dennis’ 72nd-minute winner sent Rovers down to sixth as the Cumbrians secured an impressive sixth win in seven since Simpson’s return to Brunton Park.

The hosts started well with Brennan Dickenson’s header saved by James Belshaw before Jordan Gibson hit the post.

Dennis also had an effort ruled out for offside after 15 minutes before Mark Howard did well to keep out Elliot Anderson.

After the break, Howard produced a top save to tip Sam Finley’s strike over.

Not to be outshone, Belshaw somehow kept out a dangerous Dennis strike just after the hour.

But the striker was not to be denied a deserved goal and he was in the right place at the right time to slot home the rebound after Gibson’s effort was blocked with 18 minutes left.

Morgan Feeney cleared James Connolly’s header off the line to secure the points.