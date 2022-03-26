Kristian Dennis strike gives Carlisle victory over Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Kristian Dennis strike gives Carlisle victory over Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:06 pm
Kristian Dennis (PA)
Kristian Dennis (PA)

Paul Simpson’s remarkable Carlisle revival continued with a 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers.

Joey Barton’s on-song side had won four games on the bounce, and eight of their last 10, to pile the pressure on the top three.

But Kristian Dennis’ 72nd-minute winner sent Rovers down to sixth as the Cumbrians secured an impressive sixth win in seven since Simpson’s return to Brunton Park.

The hosts started well with Brennan Dickenson’s header saved by James Belshaw before Jordan Gibson hit the post.

Dennis also had an effort ruled out for offside after 15 minutes before Mark Howard did well to keep out Elliot Anderson.

After the break, Howard produced a top save to tip Sam Finley’s strike over.

Not to be outshone, Belshaw somehow kept out a dangerous Dennis strike just after the hour.

But the striker was not to be denied a deserved goal and he was in the right place at the right time to slot home the rebound after Gibson’s effort was blocked with 18 minutes left.

Morgan Feeney cleared James Connolly’s header off the line to secure the points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal