Barnet maintain strong form with win at Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two second-half goals gave Barnet their third win in four National League games, with a 2-1 victory at Maidenhead.

Adam Marriott opened the scoring in the 61st minute at York Road, rounding off a good move which also involved Ephron Mason-Clark and Wes Fonguck.

Barnet’s lead was doubled 12 minutes from full-time through Reece Grego-Cox, with Mason-Clark again involved in the build-up.

Shawn McCoulsky gave the hosts hope with a close-range goal in the 89th minute but the Bees held on for a victory which moves them up to 16th in the table, two places and three points above Maidenhead.