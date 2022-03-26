Sam Morsy goal gives Ipswich victory over Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sam Morsy goal gives Ipswich victory over Plymouth

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:08 pm
Ipswich’s Sam Morsy celebrates his goal (Nigel French/PA)
Sam Morsy’s goal from inside the six-yard box was enough to earn Ipswich a 1-0 win over Plymouth in Sky Bet League One.

Morsy’s sidefooted effort, the first goal conceded by fourth-placed Argyle in seven games, leaves Town five points off the top six.

A snapshot by Sone Aluko fizzed into the side-netting and Wes Burns’ driven cross nearly fell at the feet of an Ipswich forward while a pass into the Argyle penalty area by Aluko almost found Morsy.

Another whipped cross from the right by Janoi Donacien just evaded a Town player and Burns’ header was straight at Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

At the other end Town keeper Christian Walton displayed his dribbling skills to outsmart Argyle striker Ryan Hardie but his pass almost fell to a Plymouth player.

Town pressure eventually told in the 37th minute when Morsy netted, following a pinpoint cross from James Norwood.

In the closing minutes Burns should have sewn the game up for Ipswich but his fierce shot went just wide.

