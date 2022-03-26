Salford continue League Two play-off push with comeback victory over Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford City continued their play-off push by coming from behind to beat Walsall 2-1.

The Ammies, unbeaten in eight games heading into the fixture, started promisingly with Matty Lund and Theo Vassell spurning opportunities for an early opener.

The home side’s wastefulness was then punished when Rollin Menayese’s scuffed strike wriggled into the corner beyond Frank Fielding.

However, the Saddlers’ lead proved shortlived with Matt Smith given space before calmly converting before the interval.

The visitors returned for the restart with the wind in their sails and struck the post through Manny Monthe’s innovative back-heeled effort.

Yet it was Salford who took what proved to be an unassailable lead when Liam Kinsella handled in the area and Ryan Watson converted the ensuing spot-kick.

Joss Labadie had a header cleared off the line and Tyrese Shade saw a venomous strike whistle narrowly wide as Walsall searched for an equaliser.

But the Ammies remained resolute to secure a first home victory in the EFL after conceding first – the 18th occasion since promotion in 2019.