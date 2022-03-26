George Lapslie nets late winner as Mansfield strike back at lowly Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
George Lapslie nets late winner as Mansfield strike back at lowly Oldham

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:14 pm
George Lapslie netted Mansfield’s winner (Mike Egerton/PA)
Substitute George Lapslie struck in the final minute of stoppage-time to hand play-off-chasing Mansfield a precious 2-1 League Two comeback win at struggling Oldham.

Lapslie pounced on a rebound after Rhys Oates’ shot bounced out off a post to condemn Oldham to a sixth-straight defeat.

Mansfield threatened early on when Oates skipped past defender Jordan Clarke before seeing a 20-yard drive saved by Danny Rogers.

Oates was again denied by Rogers soon after.

Oldham struck in the 23rd minute when Jack Stobbs crossed the ball in superbly for Davis Keillor-Dunn to head home his 14th goal of the season in all competitions.

The home side’s tails were up and Keillor-Dunn’s speculative 25-yard strike was inches off target.

Minutes after the restart, Mansfield loanee Matty Longstaff was denied by a brilliant point-blank save by Rogers.

Longstaff then teed up Oates, who rifled home the equaliser clinically via a slight deflection.

Stephen Quinn came close to notching a second for Mansfield, as did half-time substitute and midweek match-winner Jordan Bowery.

Lapslie headed narrowly wide late on, before then going on to seal victory in such dramatic fashion.

