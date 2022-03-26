Sam Stubbs scores twice to keep Exeter second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sam Stubbs scores twice to keep Exeter second

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:16 pm
Sam Stubbs was on target for Exeter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sam Stubbs was the Exeter hero as his first two goals for the club saw them beat struggling Stevenage 2-1 at St James Park and stay second in League Two.

After a cagey opening to the game, Josh Key came close to opening the scoring, but his low drive from 25 yards was superbly saved by Christy Pym.

But from the resulting corner in the 28th minute, Stubbs powered in a brilliant header from Jevani Brown’s cross.

Stevenage equalised in the 38th minute when Elliott List crossed to the back post and Luke Norris was on hand to convert from close range with the Exeter backline sleeping.

However, Stubbs put Exeter back in front with a second powerful header on the stroke of half-time, again from Brown’s superb delivery.

Brown turned and fired a shot wide at the start of the second half before he teed up Matt Jay for a glorious chance that he put wide from eight yards.

Stevenage rarely threatened until the 87th minute when substitute Bruno Andrade found himself in on goal, but Cameron Dawson made a brilliant one-handed stop to ensure victory for the Grecians.

