Sam Stubbs scores twice to keep Exeter second

Sam Stubbs was the Exeter hero as his first two goals for the club saw them beat struggling Stevenage 2-1 at St James Park and stay second in League Two.

After a cagey opening to the game, Josh Key came close to opening the scoring, but his low drive from 25 yards was superbly saved by Christy Pym.

But from the resulting corner in the 28th minute, Stubbs powered in a brilliant header from Jevani Brown’s cross.

Stevenage equalised in the 38th minute when Elliott List crossed to the back post and Luke Norris was on hand to convert from close range with the Exeter backline sleeping.

However, Stubbs put Exeter back in front with a second powerful header on the stroke of half-time, again from Brown’s superb delivery.

Brown turned and fired a shot wide at the start of the second half before he teed up Matt Jay for a glorious chance that he put wide from eight yards.

Stevenage rarely threatened until the 87th minute when substitute Bruno Andrade found himself in on goal, but Cameron Dawson made a brilliant one-handed stop to ensure victory for the Grecians.