Sheffield Wednesday move into play-off places with come-from-behind victory

Sheffield Wednesday bounced back from an early goal to beat Cheltenham 4-1 at Hillsborough and further boost their promotion hopes.

The Owls moved into the play-off places with this comfortable victory, while Cheltenham remain 12th.

The visitors led in the fourth minute when Alfie May drove towards the Wednesday defence on the right-hand side and his deflected strike found the opposite corner.

Wednesday equalised in the seventh minute when Massimo Luongo managed to meet a loose ball with his head, after a corner from Harlee Dean.

The hosts took the lead in the 58th minute through Lee Gregory, whose fantastic long-range attempt found the bottom left corner.

The points were safe seven minutes from time when a cross from Marvin Johnson on the left-hand side found Jack Hunt at the back post, who volleyed past goalkeeper Owen Evans.

George Byers wrapped up the scoring in the 87th minute, collecting the ball at the back post, beating his man and slotting the ball home.