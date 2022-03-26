Sam Hoskins and Chanka Zimba net as Northampton remain third with Hartlepool win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Sam Hoskins and Chanka Zimba net as Northampton remain third with Hartlepool win

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:20 pm
Chanka Zimba (centre) was on target for Northampton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chanka Zimba (centre) was on target for Northampton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Promotion-hopefuls Northampton returned to winning ways with a 2-0 League Two victory over Hartlepool at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins broke the deadlock early on and then Chanka Zimba’s first goal for the club in the second half ensured the Cobblers kept themselves in the top three.

Both goalkeepers were forced into early action as Omar Bogle drew a good save from Liam Roberts, before visiting stopper Nicholas Bilokapic beat away Mitch Pinnock’s drilled shot.

Northampton hit the front after six minutes when Louis Appere cut in from the right and slipped a ball through to Hoskins, who finished calmly under the body of Bilokapic.

Hartlepool continued to create chances as Tom Crawford shot just wide during a good chance to level and Roberts tipped over Luke Molyneux’s long-range effort in first-half stoppage-time.

David Ferguson send an effort wide via a deflection in another chance for the away side and their wasteful finishing proved costly after 62 minutes when substitute Zimba scored with his first touch after United failed to clear Pinnock’s free-kick, sealing all three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal