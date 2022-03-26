Sam Hoskins and Chanka Zimba net as Northampton remain third with Hartlepool win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-hopefuls Northampton returned to winning ways with a 2-0 League Two victory over Hartlepool at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins broke the deadlock early on and then Chanka Zimba’s first goal for the club in the second half ensured the Cobblers kept themselves in the top three.

Both goalkeepers were forced into early action as Omar Bogle drew a good save from Liam Roberts, before visiting stopper Nicholas Bilokapic beat away Mitch Pinnock’s drilled shot.

Northampton hit the front after six minutes when Louis Appere cut in from the right and slipped a ball through to Hoskins, who finished calmly under the body of Bilokapic.

Hartlepool continued to create chances as Tom Crawford shot just wide during a good chance to level and Roberts tipped over Luke Molyneux’s long-range effort in first-half stoppage-time.

David Ferguson send an effort wide via a deflection in another chance for the away side and their wasteful finishing proved costly after 62 minutes when substitute Zimba scored with his first touch after United failed to clear Pinnock’s free-kick, sealing all three points.