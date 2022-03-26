Jamie Proctor scores spectacular goal as Port Vale climb into play-off places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jamie Proctor scores spectacular goal as Port Vale climb into play-off places

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:22 pm
Jamie Proctor scored a spectacular try for Port Vale (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jamie Proctor’s stunning strike helped Port Vale to a 2-0 win at home to fellow League Two play-off hopefuls Sutton.

Proctor’s acrobatic goal added to James Wilson’s early opener to sink their lacklustre visitors.

In-form Vale made the perfect start with Wilson netting after seven minutes.

Mal Benning‘s cross from the left came to Proctor, and when his shot was deflected to Wilson, his finish was somewhat fortunate. Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis stopped his shot but the ball rebounded back onto Wilson and rolled over the line.

Proctor doubled the lead in spectacular style midway through the first half.

It came from another ball in from Benning, which looped into the air after a deflection. Proctor took it early, leaping high to scissor-kick a crisp volley into the top corner.

Sutton’s Craig Eastmond spurned two chances late in the half but the Valiants deservedly led at the break.

Connor Hall narrowly cleared the bar with a chance to seal victory early in the second half, shortly before Omar Bugiel also fired over for Sutton.

Joe Kizzi went closest for the visitors, heading against the bar 20 minutes from time, but Vale had done enough to climb above Sutton and into the play-off places.

