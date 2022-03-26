Kyle Lafferty at the double as Kilmarnock stretch lead against Partick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Kyle Lafferty at the double as Kilmarnock stretch lead against Partick

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:24 pm
Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty struck in each half at Rugby Park (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty struck in each half at Rugby Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

Kyle Lafferty struck twice as Kilmarnock extended their lead at the top of the cinch Championship with a 2-1 win over Partick Thistle at Rugby Park.

Partick, who had lost their last three matches, made a bright start with Juan Alegria’s shot going just wide.

Killie – chasing fourth straight league victory – broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.

Lafferty, who recovered after needing treatment for an earlier injury, was tugged back on the edge of the penalty area.

The Northern Ireland forward then composed himself before curling a fine free-kick past Thistle keeper Jamie Sneddon.

Partick went close to an equaliser just before half-time when Alegria’s header at the back post from a corner was narrowly off target.

Lafferty doubled Kilmarnock’s lead shortly after the second half had kicked off when he latched on to a through ball from Rory McKenzie.

It was almost 3-0 on the hour mark when Killie defender Ash Taylor saw his header come back off the crossbar.

Thistle pulled a goal back with four minutes left through Ross Docherty following a corner, but there was no more late drama.

Killie move four points clear of Arbroath, who were held to a 3-3 draw at home against Raith.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]