Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season earns Altrincham win against Aldershot

Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season late in the second half earned Altrincham a 1-0 victory over Aldershot.

Neither team were able to find an opener in a relatively quiet first half.

Visiting goalkeeper Ethan Ross produced a good save two minutes after the break to keep out Mooney.

But the hosts sealed all three points in the 87th minute as Mooney’s deflected effort beat Ross.