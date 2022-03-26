Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season earns Altrincham win against Aldershot By Press Association March 26, 2022, 5:26 pm Dan Mooney scored the winner (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season late in the second half earned Altrincham a 1-0 victory over Aldershot. Neither team were able to find an opener in a relatively quiet first half. Visiting goalkeeper Ethan Ross produced a good save two minutes after the break to keep out Mooney. But the hosts sealed all three points in the 87th minute as Mooney’s deflected effort beat Ross. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Matty Kosylo strikes as Altrincham win to dent Chesterfield’s title hopes Wrexham boost promotion bid with win over Halifax Shinty: Defender Blair Morrison proves unlikely goal hero for Caberfeidh Malachi Linton brace sees King’s Lynn beat fellow strugglers Aldershot