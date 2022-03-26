Hamilton move further clear of danger with win over Queen of the South By Press Association March 26, 2022, 5:28 pm Hamilton edged victory at New Douglas Park (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hamilton edged further clear of relegation danger with a 1-0 home win over Queen of the South in the cinch Championship. The Doonhamers were dealt a blow five minutes before half-time when Ben Liddle was dismissed for a second bookable offence. And Hamilton capitalised on the man advantage in the 64th minute, with Andy Winter netting from a Daniel O’Reilly delivery. Winter’s winner earned Hamilton back-to-back league victories for the first time since March 2020, as they followed up their 4-0 win at Partick Thistle last time out. The result moves Hamilton nine points clear of the bottom two, while Queens remain rooted to the foot of the table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Oli Shaw’s late goal earns leaders Kilmarnock victory over Queen of the South Andrew Ryan bags double as Hamilton cruise to 4-0 win at Partick Late Logan Chalmers double secures stunning comeback Caley Thistle win at Raith Rovers Caley Thistle sweep Arbroath away to issue warning after three-month winless wait