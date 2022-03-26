Early goals from Reuben Reid and Tom Knowles earn Yeovil win over Southend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Early goals from Reuben Reid and Tom Knowles earn Yeovil win over Southend

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:34 pm
Reuben Reid opened the scoring for Yeovil (Julian Herbert/PA)
Reuben Reid opened the scoring for Yeovil (Julian Herbert/PA)

Yeovil hit two early goals to beat Southend 2-0 and move above United into 12th in the National League table.

Yeovil raced into a two-goal lead through Reuben Reid and Tom Knowles inside the first eight minutes.

Lawson D’Ath had a hand in both goals as first his cross was poked home by Reid with four minutes gone and then the midfielder’s quick throw-in found Charlie Wakefield who set up Knowles for a tap-in four minutes later.

It took Southend half an hour to get into the game but Jack Bridge’s effort was too weak to properly test Ted Cann in the Yeovil goal.

Three minutes before the break Yeovil almost grabbed a third but Knowles’ effort from Reid’s pass was headed off the line by Shaun Hobson.

Two minutes after the restart Hobson was again in the right place as he blocked Reid’s effort.

Just after the hour D’Ath’s shot was charged down as Southend needed three attempts to clear a Yeovil attack but the home side had already done enough to wrap up the points.

