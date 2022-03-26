Adam May stunner sinks AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam May’s superb strike consigned AFC Wimbledon to a fifth straight Sky Bet League One loss as Cambridge claimed a 1-0 win.

The U’s climbed one place to 16th with a first win in six games, while the Dons are still searching for their first win of 2022 and remain a point off a position of safety.

After a poor opening 35 minutes, the home side almost found the breakthrough as Anthony Hartigan’s dinked cross found the head of Derick Osei Yaw but his effort was just wide.

Dons defender Paul Osew nearly caught out his own goalkeeper Nik Tzanev with a risky chest back shortly afterwards.

Within a minute of the restart, May collected the ball outside the box and bent a glorious curling strike past Tzanev.

AFC Wimbledon’s best chance fell to Sam Cosgrove on the hour but his turn and shot was deflected over.

Cambridge nearly doubled their advantage through Sam Smith, but he was denied by a brilliant improvised clearance from Ben Heneghan.

Despite a late Wimbledon push, Cambridge held on to banish any lingering doubts of relegation.