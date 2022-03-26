Lewis Hamilton knocked out in first qualifying session in Saudi Arabia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Lewis Hamilton knocked out in first qualifying session in Saudi Arabia

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:38 pm Updated: March 26, 2022, 6:08 pm
Lewis Hamilton was sensationally knocked out in Q1 (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Lewis Hamilton was sensationally knocked out in Q1 (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Lewis Hamilton was sensationally knocked out at the first round of qualifying and will start only 16th for Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The struggling seven-time world champion failed to put in a lap good enough to haul himself into Q2 under the lights of the Jeddah street circuit.

Hamilton’s race engineer, Peter Bonnington said: “Unfortunately that is us in P16.”

A disconsolate Hamilton, six tenths slower than George Russell in the other Mercedes, replied: “I am so sorry, guys.”

Hamilton and his Mercedes team have struggled to get on top of this season’s new regulations.

But nobody predicted Formula One’s most decorated driver would fall at the first hurdle in the second qualifying session of the new campaign.

With two minutes of Q1 remaining, Hamilton, who won in Jeddah last year, said: “Can’t seem to improve, man… are we are at risk right now?”

Bonnington replied: “Affirm, we are at risk.”

And although Hamilton improved with his final run to temporarily move up to 15th and out of the danger zone, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll beat Hamilton’s time to cause a shock result.

Following his early exit from qualifying, Hamilton told Sky Sports: “I just struggled with the balance of the car, it’s not where we want to be.”

The drivers were back on track following Friday’s missile strike on an oil refinery 12 miles east of the circuit.

Asked if that was a distraction, Hamilton said: “We’re professional, we block out whatever it needs. Unfortunately we went the wrong way with the set-up of the car.”

The action was stopped for a second time after Mick Schumacher crashed out heavily in his Haas.

The German hit the barriers hard through Turn 12 at high speed with the medical car immediately deployed.

Schumacher’s Haas team tweeted: “Big crash for Mick. He was really pushing but lost the car at Turn 12. The medical car is currently with him.”

The television cameras cut away from the scene of the high-speed accident and no replays were immediately shown.

But Haas said Schumacher, 23, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, is conscious and has been taken to the medical centre.

Schumacher’s car was so badly damaged in the accident that his car split in two as it was towed away by a recovery vehicle.

