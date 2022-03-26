Inverness make it three wins in a row with Dunfermline victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inverness make it three wins in a row with Dunfermline victory

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:38 pm
Austin Samuels netted for Inverness (Tim Goode/PA)
Inverness saw off Dunfermline 2-0 to record a third-straight cinch Championship win.

Caley Thistle threatened early on as Logan Chalmers had a low effort saved before the rebound was hacked clear.

The hosts continued to press and went close again when a cross from Aaron Doran dropped for Billy McKay at the back post, but the striker’s shot was just off target.

Shortly before half-time, home midfielder Reece McAlear struck the crossbar with a 25-yard free-kick.

McAlear, though, did not have to wait long to break the deadlock in the 58th minute.

A free-kick from Sean Welsh had come back off the wall and dropped back out of the penalty box to McAlear, who fired it back into the goal via the inside of the post.

Pars substitute Nikolay Todorov saw his header from Ryan Dow’s cross pushed behind by goalkeeper Cameron Mackay.

Mackay then produced another smart stop to deny Dow at point-blank range.

With 13 minutes left, Caley Thistle made sure of the points when substitute Austin Samuels scored with his first touch after being sent on.

Doran played the forward clear and Samuels produced a neat finish to get his first goal for the club since moving at the end of January.

Inverness remain third but are now four points clear of Partick Thistle, who lost at leaders Kilmarnock

