King’s Lynn boost survival hopes and dent Halifax’s promotion chances

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King’s Lynn gave their survival hopes a lift and dented Halifax’s promotion chances with a 2-0 National League victory.

Josh Barrett’s 53rd-minute goal, a close-range effort following Michael Clunan’s pass, set the Linnets on their way.

And Gold Omotayo’s goal in added-time at the end of the contest made sure of a success which moves them to within seven points of safety.

Earlier, high-flying Halifax had missed a penalty, with Matt Warburton shooting wide from the spot in the 37th minute, after goalkeeper Paul Jones had fouled Gerry McDonagh.