King’s Lynn boost survival hopes and dent Halifax’s promotion chances By Press Association March 26, 2022, 5:40 pm King’s Lynn beat Halifax (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up King’s Lynn gave their survival hopes a lift and dented Halifax’s promotion chances with a 2-0 National League victory. Josh Barrett’s 53rd-minute goal, a close-range effort following Michael Clunan’s pass, set the Linnets on their way. And Gold Omotayo’s goal in added-time at the end of the contest made sure of a success which moves them to within seven points of safety. Earlier, high-flying Halifax had missed a penalty, with Matt Warburton shooting wide from the spot in the 37th minute, after goalkeeper Paul Jones had fouled Gerry McDonagh. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Wrexham boost promotion bid with win over Halifax Stockport surge further clear with comfortable win over lowly King’s Lynn Malachi Linton brace sees King’s Lynn beat fellow strugglers Aldershot King’s Lynn claim a battling point against Woking