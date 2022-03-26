Wrexham leave it late to snatch winner in 11-goal thriller with Dover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Jarvis’ last-gasp winner saw National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham pull off a stunning 6-5 victory against already-relegated Dover in a hard-fought, topsy-turvy match at the Racecourse Ground.

Paul Mullin put the home side in front with his 17th goal of the season after just six minutes and James Jones doubled their lead midway through the first half with his third goal in four games to seemingly set the Dragons on their way to a routine win.

But the visitors hit back with two goals in six minutes to level the scores before the half-hour mark.

The first was a great strike from 17-year-old midfielder George Wilkinson, his first of the season, while Alfie Pavey netted the equaliser after Jordan Davies came close to restoring Wrexham’s advantage in an action-packed first half.

Michael Gyasi turned the game on its head six minutes after the break as Dover took the lead for the first time. He had his second of the game just three minutes later and was celebrating a 12-minute hat-trick just after the hour to make it it 5-2.

Wrexham fought back with a quickfire brace from Ollie Palmer with 20 minutes remaining and there was time for even more drama as Davies equalised before Jarvis snatched all three points deep into time added on.