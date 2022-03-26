Grimsby move into play-off places in National League with narrow Dagenham win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby moved into the play-off places in the National League with a 2-1 win against Dagenham.

Jordan Maguire-Drew had already fired wide when he opened the scoring on the half-hour, slotting home at the second attempt following some poor defending by the visitors.

Luke Waterfall doubled the Mariners’ advantage on the stroke of half-time, firing the ball under the body of goalkeeper Elliot Justham from Maguire-Drew’s free-kick.

Grimsby were adamant they should have had a penalty in the 61st minute when John McAtee rounded the goalkeeper and sent the ball goalwards, only for defender Reda Johnson to seemingly stop the ball from crossing the line using his hand.

Dagenham pulled a goal back through Elliot Johnson’s close-range header at the death, but Grimsby held on.