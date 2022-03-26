Gills boss Neil Harris: It’s about finding a way to win at this stage of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham manager Neil Harris knows it is about “finding a way to win” at this stage of the season as his relegation-threatened side celebrated a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Accrington.

Stanley were unbeaten in nine games at home and it needed superb saves from their former goalkeeper Aaron Chapman to keep the game goalless in the first half.

Chapman kept out a Colby Bishop overhead-kick, denied Korede Adedoyin when he was clean through and spectacularly palmed away a Ross Sykes header – although there were appeals it had crossed the line.

Gillingham took the lead after 64 minutes when Vadaine Oliver’s effort was tipped away by teenage debutant keeper Liam Isherwood and the ball came to Charlie Kelman who headed home.

It was two in the 73rd minute when a ball in from Dan Phillips found Oliver and he headed home his 10h goal of the season.

The Reds were awarded a penalty in the first minute of time added on for a foul on Harvey Rodgers and Bishop stroked the ball home.

Accrington then had another spot-kick appeal five minutes later after a challenge on Sykes, but nothing was given.

“It was an ugly victory, I’ve got to be honest,” said Harris, whose side are now four points above the relegation zone.

“It’s not about the performance at this stage of the season, it’s about finding a way to win and we did.

“We needed to stand strong at key moments and in my opinion our keeper Aaron Chapman was man of the match, he made some great saves.

“Then we were clinical and it’s always pleasing when your strikers score.

“There were a few choice words at half-time as I felt certain players needed to be more aggressive in their approach and be more physical and we got a response.

“At the end we had to stand strong as they threw everything at us. Accrington are a good side and have won four on the bounce at home so we knew it would be a challenge.

“It’s another three points, it’s another step forward, it’s another game chalked off, but we know the table can flip quickly so we just have to take it one game at a time.”

Stanley boss John Coleman said: “It was a terrible game in the first half, a poor advert for football. Then it was night and day, I asked my players to be more on the front foot in the second half and take control and they did.

“We had some really good chances but then we conceded two soft goals from set-pieces, that’s poor defending from us.

“It was a rip-roaring finish and we got given the weakest of our three penalty appeals. I don’t know how the foul on Ross is not a penalty, there can be no explanation as it was a penalty. I am at my wits’ end to know why it wasn’t given.

“But they are fighting for their lives, they have had two chances and scored both and they have got the win.

“Did we deserve to win on the first-half showing? No. Did we deserve it on the second half? Yes, comfortably, but it doesn’t always happen.”