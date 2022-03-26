Charity hopes ‘nameless’ England players make a major impact against Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charity hopes ‘nameless’ England players make a major impact against Switzerland

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 6:17 pm
England players Luke Shaw, left, Jordan Pickford, centre, and Ollie Watkins, right, model the special edition England kit with no names on the back (Handout from Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
England players will wear shirts without names in the second half of their friendly against Switzerland on Saturday to support the Alzheimer’s Society.

The charity hopes the gesture will draw attention to how people with dementia lose precious memories, even the names of their favourite football players.

There are 900,000 people in the UK living with dementia, enough to fill Wembley 10 times over.

The Alzheimer’s Society was announced as the Football Association’s official charity partner last year, and Saturday’s match is officially known as the Alzheimer’s Society International. The shirts will be auctioned off following the match, with the proceeds going to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Society’s chief executive Kate Lee said: “As the squad walk out in these thought-provoking shirts, we hope it will get fans up and down the country to sit up and take note of the reality of living with dementia.

“Football should be unforgettable – I hope it makes a massive impact that ripples from the Royal Box to the stands and into homes across the nation, inspiring people to support our work to raise awareness and reduce stigma and help us make sure no one faces dementia alone.”

The partnership with the FA covers two seasons and aims to raise funds to support vital services, ensure employees, players, former players and fans are referred to expert dementia support, help tackle the stigma surrounding the condition, create dementia-friendly facilities at football venues and to work with the FA to further understand the cause of dementia and its risk factors.

