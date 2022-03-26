Northampton boss Jon Brady remaining grounded after victory over Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Northampton boss Jon Brady remaining grounded after victory over Hartlepool

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 6:20 pm
Jon Brady’s Northampton beat Hartlepool (Bradley Collyer/PA)
There was no danger of Northampton boss Jon Brady getting carried away after his promotion-hunting team returned to winning ways with a 2-0 League Two victory over Hartlepool.

After a stuttering run of form, goals in either half from Sam Hoskins and Chanka Zimba ensured the Cobblers kept their noses in front of the chasing pack in a hotly-contested promotion battle.

Northampton remain third, three points clear of fourth, and Brady said: “It’s a good three points for us and an excellent home win.

“It was a good performance but we won’t get carried away with it.

“As I said after we lost last weekend, we are not going to get too high or too low. People can hype up the games but for us it’s just about grinding out results every week.

“I’d like to compliment Hartlepool because they are a really good footballing side and they have been on a fine run of form and I thought they played really well today.

“We had to be controlled and disciplined in our approach and the way we played and overall, I think we did that well.

“We did get opened up once or twice but mostly we controlled the way we pressed and we held a strong line at the front and made them try and play through us.

“We won a lot of interceptions and I thought our approach was a lot more disciplined.”

Hartlepool had won four of their last five away from home but, despite creating chances, Graeme Lee’s side never recovered from Hoskins’ sixth-minute opener at Sixfields.

Lee said: “Goals change games. We had enough chances in the first half to get ahead or at least be level but then a poor header invites them on and they get a goal and that changes the complexion of the game.

“We still had chances and I felt we were well in the game at half-time because we knew we could cause them problems if we beat their press, but then it’s another set-piece for the second goal.

“There’s a reason why Northampton are at the top end of the table. They don’t change the way they play.

“They are on you, they press you, they get bodies around the ball and we didn’t compete enough with that.

“At times we need to change it up and go forward a bit quicker. We created chances in the first half but didn’t take them and then conceded a couple of silly goals.

“We need to look at it and show a bit more fight.”

