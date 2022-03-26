Phil Brown believes Barrow can beat relegation after defeat at Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Phil Brown believes Barrow can beat relegation after defeat at Leyton Orient

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 6:34 pm
Phil Brown’s Barrow lost at Leyton Orient (Steven Paston/PA)
Phil Brown believes that his Barrow side can stave off relegation from League Two by hard work and winning their four remaining home games.

On Saturday they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Leyton Orient, for whom Paul Smyth opened the scoring in the second-half before Ruel Sotiriou netted to take his tally for the season into double figures.

“You get your rewards from hard work,” Brown said.

“I know if we keep doing what we did in the first half, we will get something – but we have to make our remaining four home games a fortress.

“I am delighted with the response I have seen so far.

“We were in the game for long periods and I have to say, it was a piece of absolute magic from their lad to score the first goal.

“It was a goal you’d expect to see in the Premier League and it shocked everybody in the stadium I think. For the player to try and attempt that was credit to him. I couldn’t believe from that angle he decided to take it on but that’s what we are up against.

“We had two teams today who have changed managers. They did their change four or five games ago and you could tell they are playing with a lot of confidence.

“They made the game difficult for us by putting balls into areas that can hurt you.

“The ball for their goal was quality and that’s what I am after.”

Orient manager Richie Wellens, who took control at the start of this month, watched his side collect their third win in a row and has yet to taste defeat in his five matches at the helm.

“Paul Smyth’s goal was fantastic,” he said. “A very difficult angle but he meant it for sure.

“He has the potential to be the best player in the league. Injuries have frustrated him this season but I said I want to finish the season strongly with him, manage his minutes and get him ready for next season so he is firing.

“I thought our supporters were fantastic. Every time we moved it around, the atmosphere in the ground was excellent and we have potential to build this club forward and be successful.

“I have to take my hat off the players because we haven’t worked on anything Thursday or Friday because in Mark Cooper’s last few games, they changed shape four times so it was difficult to know how they would approach the game and go about things.

“Phil Brown has come in and I didn’t want to overload the players with information.

“We always have pace and power in our team and I felt we could have scored more.”

