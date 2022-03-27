Sophia Dunkley insists England are full of ‘belief and fight’ after making semis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sophia Dunkley says England are brimming with “belief and fight” after reviving their World Cup campaign to set up a semi-final showdown with South Africa.

The defending champions were on the brink of elimination having started the tournament in New Zealand with three consecutive defeats.

But four straight wins, including Sunday’s 100-run victory over Bangladesh, has put them into the last four, where they will face the Proteas in Christchurch on Thursday.

Defending champions England book a spot in the #CWC22 semi-finals in the final group game 👏 pic.twitter.com/Sa9rlQmy6X — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 27, 2022

Dunkley insists England always believed they could bounce back from their poor start.

“It’s been a really good achievement to qualify from where we started,” the 23-year-old, who was named player of the match against Bangladesh, told BBC Sport.

“We always knew we could come back and fight for it. We’ve turned it around and we’re really happy with that.

“There’s a lot of belief and fight in our changing room. To have four wins going into the semis puts us in a very strong position.”

Dunkley, who is playing in her first World Cup, hit 67 from 72 balls in Wellington as England made 234 for six.

Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean then took three wickets apiece to dismiss tournament debutants Bangladesh for just 134.

Successive group-stage losses to Australia, West Indies and upcoming semi-finalists South Africa had threatened Heather Knight’s side with an early exit.

But the dominant win over Bangladesh completed a quartet of victories from must-win matches on the back of beating India, New Zealand, Pakistan.

Dunkley, who was in the stands when England overcame India in a thrilling Lord’s final five years ago, is confident the team can “make history” as they seek to retain the trophy.

“Having the experience of those games puts us in a really good position,” she said of the opening three losses.

“Going into next week, we’re very positive and have a lot of confidence. All of the girls are really proud of the fight we have shown to get back into it.

“To go further would be amazing to show how far we have come as a group. We know we can make history.”

After finishing third in the group, England next face South Africa in a repeat of their 2017 semi-final.

Table-topping Australia, who have a 100 per cent record in the competition, take on the West Indies in the other last-four encounter.

South Africa's victory over India tonight means we will play South Africa in Christchurch on Thursday in the #CWC22 semi-final. The game starts at 2am (UK time), 2pm local time. pic.twitter.com/pJ8AvbevKH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 27, 2022

England captain Knight told Sky Sports: “It shows a lot about this group the way we’ve turned things around.

“(We’ve) not got too down about the start we had. Obviously, we didn’t play particularly well but we were on the wrong end of a few close ones.

“And it was just remembering we haven’t become a bad side.

“We’ve still got a lot of character and skill in this group. For us to make it to the semis, I certainly would have bitten your hand off a couple of weeks ago to be in this position.”