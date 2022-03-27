On this day in 2019: Gordon Taylor announces he will step down from PFA role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

On this day in 2019: Gordon Taylor announces he will step down from PFA role

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 6:26 pm
Gordon Taylor would eventually step down from his role with the PFA in the summer of 2021 (Handout/PFA Youtube)
Gordon Taylor announced his intention to stand down from his role as chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association on this day in 2019.

The long-serving boss stated he would end his near-four decade stint upon the completion of an independent review into the trade union’s work.

Amid reports of an internal power struggle, Taylor said everyone was “united on the best way forward” after he revealed a “continuity plan” had been agreed to help the organisation through its independent review process.

It would be another two years before the former Bolton and Birmingham winger would actually leave his post in the summer of 2021 despite the review being concluded 12 months earlier.

Maheta Molango replaced Taylor, who despite being awarded a merit award by the PFA for services to football saw his reign end in controversy.

Having been the longest-serving trade union leader in the world, Taylor was criticised for the independent review not being fully published while he was also accused of not doing enough to fund research into the link between a career in football and an increased risk of developing dementia.

A £2million-a-year salary also attracted the ire of detractors but there was support and respect for a man who had negotiated the PFA’s biggest source of income, around £25million from the Premier League.

Upon receiving a merit award following 40 years at the helm, Taylor said: “It’s been a long journey, a rollercoaster. I never thought I would be here four decades later but it’s been a real privilege, a real honour.

“I just hope we have evolved into truly the finest sporting union – if not trade union – in the whole world and I hope that keeps going.”

