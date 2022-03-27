Britain’s Cameron Norrie rallies past Hugo Gaston to reach fourth round in Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Britain’s Cameron Norrie rallies past Hugo Gaston to reach fourth round in Miami

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 6:28 pm Updated: March 27, 2022, 10:40 pm
Cameron Norrie saw off Hugo Gaston in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Cameron Norrie overcame a late wobble to defeat Hugo Gaston and move into the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Heather Watson all fell on Saturday to leave Norrie as the only British singles representative, but that is a position to which the 26-year-old is becoming accustomed.

He is on course to break into the top 10 for the first time next week and was ultimately too strong for talented Frenchman Gaston, winning 6-3 7-5.

Norrie looked set to win more comfortably, recovering from dropping serve in the opening game of the match to move a set and 5-3 ahead.

He held five match points on his opponent’s serve and then another on his own in the following game but was unable to take any of them, with Gaston using all his trickery to claw his way back into the match.

However, Norrie broke serve again to move 6-5 in front – with Gaston smacking the net and then a ball into the crowd in frustration – and finally clinched an eighth match point.

He told Amazon Prime Video: “It was one of those days where it was tough to close it out. I was a little bit stressed there. I managed to sneak through. I just got a little bit tentative and lost my feet and wasn’t moving enough.

Hugo Gaston
It was not to be for Hugo Gaston (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

“I was really happy with how I responded to getting broken. He’s a tricky guy. You feel like you need to be really aggressive otherwise he’s going to throw in a drop shot at any moment. I think that’s something I need to work on.”

Nick Kyrgios continued his encouraging start to the season as he beat Fabio Fognini 6-2 6-4, while the men’s event also saw wins for Casper Ruud and Francis Tiafoe.

Czech 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova became the youngest player to reach the fourth round in Miami since 2004 as she beat Victoria Azarenka, who retired when trailing 6-2 3-0.

