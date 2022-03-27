Leeds striker Patrick Bamford set to be out for at least six weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks because of an injury to the sole of his foot.

The 28-year-old was withdrawn midway through the first half in the 3-2 win at Wolves before the international break, having only recently returned from a foot complaint.

While he will not require an operation, Leeds announced Bamford faces missing another sizeable chunk of the season after rupturing his plantar fascia.

Bamford was Leeds’ top-scorer on their Premier League return last season with 17 goals in 38 games, but he has featured in just nine of the club’s 30 matches this term due to hamstring and ankle problems.

Leeds’ head of medicine and performance Rob Price said on the club website: “(Bamford) has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months.

“Despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.

“Injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.

“What (Bamford) needs is a period of rest and rehabilitation to allow his body to fully recover.”

Patrick Bamford, centre, has made just nine Premier League appearances this season (Nick Potts/PA)

The news is a major blow for Leeds, who boosted their survival hopes last time out by coming from 2-0 down at Molineux to win as they moved seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

However, there was more welcome news as they confirmed captain Liam Cooper, fellow defender Diego Llorente and midfielder Kalvin Phillips had all returned to training.

The trio are, therefore, targeting some involvement when Southampton visit Elland Road next Saturday.

Raphinha is also back in training after, illness while Mateusz Klich has returned to the squad after completing the concussion return-to-training protocols.