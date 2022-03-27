Leeds striker Patrick Bamford set to be out for at least six weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford set to be out for at least six weeks

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 10:58 pm
Patrick Bamford is set for a spell on the sidelines (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Patrick Bamford is set for a spell on the sidelines (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks because of an injury to the sole of his foot.

The 28-year-old was withdrawn midway through the first half in the 3-2 win at Wolves before the international break, having only recently returned from a foot complaint.

While he will not require an operation, Leeds announced Bamford faces missing another sizeable chunk of the season after rupturing his plantar fascia.

Bamford was Leeds’ top-scorer on their Premier League return last season with 17 goals in 38 games, but he has featured in just nine of the club’s 30 matches this term due to hamstring and ankle problems.

Leeds’ head of medicine and performance Rob Price said on the club website: “(Bamford) has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months.

“Despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.

“Injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.

“What (Bamford) needs is a period of rest and rehabilitation to allow his body to fully recover.”

Patrick Bamford, centre, has made just nine Premier League appearances this season (Nick Potts/PA)
Patrick Bamford, centre, has made just nine Premier League appearances this season (Nick Potts/PA)

The news is a major blow for Leeds, who boosted their survival hopes last time out by coming from 2-0 down at Molineux to win as they moved seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

However, there was more welcome news as they confirmed captain Liam Cooper, fellow defender Diego Llorente and midfielder Kalvin Phillips had all returned to training.

The trio are, therefore, targeting some involvement when Southampton visit Elland Road next Saturday.

Raphinha is also back in training after, illness while Mateusz Klich has returned to the squad after completing the concussion return-to-training protocols.

