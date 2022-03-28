On This Day in 2004: England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson agrees contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On This Day in 2004: England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson agrees contract extension

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Sven-Goran Eriksson and England captain David Beckham suffered more World Cup quarter-final heartache in 2006 (PA)
Sven-Goran Eriksson vowed to see out his England contract after agreeing a two-year extension on this day in 2004.

Eriksson, who was already contracted up to the 2006 World Cup, committed himself through to the 2008 European Championship.

The Swede was emphatic in insisting he would not be tempted to break the new deal, whoever came calling in the future.

Sven-Goran Eriksson took England to three major tournaments
Sven-Goran Eriksson took England to three major tournaments (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eriksson was forced to declare his hand after he was photographed in a secret meeting with Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon. He had also been linked with Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

At a spiky press conference, the then 56-year-old defended his right as an ambitious manager to sound out other job opportunities but was adamant he would not be lured back into club management before Euro 2008.

“It’s always difficult to understand that whoever has this job should be a saint, should not earn a lot of money, should not have a private life and should not listen to other possibilities in life,” he said.

“Even if I’m the England manager, I think that I have human rights to listen to other clubs. You can never convince me that I shouldn’t have that right.

Sven-Goran Eriksson, left, was eventually replaced by Steve McClaren
Eriksson, left, was eventually replaced by Steve McClaren (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I admit that I’ve listened many times to other jobs but I am still here and I’m proud to be here. If I wanted to leave why should I sign a new contract?”

Eriksson eventually left his post after the 2006 World Cup. The Football Association had announced in January of that year that he was to step down following damaging revelations in a newspaper.

England went out of the World Cup on penalties after their quarter-final with Portugal ended goalless. They lost skipper David Beckham to injury just after half-time and Wayne Rooney was sent off after 62 minutes for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.

It was the third time Eriksson had led the Three Lions to the quarter-final stage of a major tournament. He was succeeded by Steve McClaren.

