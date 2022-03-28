George Russell says Mercedes need ‘big leaps’ forward to compete for title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
George Russell says Mercedes need ‘big leaps’ forward to compete for title

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 8:08 am
George Russell admits Mercedes have big steps to take in order to compete at the front of the grid (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
George Russell admits Mercedes have big steps to take in order to compete at the front of the grid (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

George Russell feels there is no way he will end his first season at Mercedes as a world champion unless his struggling team drastically improve.

Russell and team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and 10th respectively in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on another disappointing weekend for the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes have won the past eight constructors’ championships, but have failed to get on top of the sport’s new regulations and are an eye-watering second off the pace of rivals’ Red Bull and Ferrari.

Russell, who joined Mercedes after three season at Williams, is already 23 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc, with Hamilton 29 points adrift of the Ferrari driver.

“We are definitely not out of it, but if we don’t find some improvements there is no way we will be in with a shot of fighting for this championship,” said Russell, 24.

“We have come away from the first two races as the third best team and if we continue like this for the next five, six, seven races, we are still going to be within touching distance and there is no reason why we cannot overturn it.

“But at the moment we are making baby steps and we need to take some big leaps and we are struggling to find that silver bullet to resolve the issues we have. I have no doubt when we do that we will find a chunk of lap time but it is easier said than done.”

Verstappen and Leclerc have been battling at the front for the first two races of the season
Verstappen and Leclerc have been battling at the front for the first two races of the season (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Following a controversial weekend in Saudi Arabia – overshadowed by a nearby missile strike just 12 miles east of the Jeddah track – the sport heads to Australia for the first time since the Melbourne race was cancelled at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

However, Russell has forecast further pain for both he and Hamilton ahead of the third round of the season which takes place a week on Sunday.

He added: “I don’t see any reason why we will make any strides forward. We are the third-fastest team, closer to fourth than second, so it is going to be more of the same in the coming races.”

Hamilton conceded that winning feels a long way away after he scored just one point on a weekend to forget for the seven-time world champion.

And team principal Toto Wolff, who has overseen Mercedes’ unprecedented run of success, said the Silver Arrows are having to come to terms with no longer being the dominant force.

“We had the luxury of being in the middle of those fun games for the past eight years, and it is extremely painful not to be part of it,” he said.

“We are not going to rest until we are back in the mix but it is not fun at all. It is an exercise in humility and it will make us stronger in the end.”

